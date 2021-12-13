Christine’s Future on the Show

Before season 4 debuted, fans pointed out that Quinn wasn’t in any photos with her Selling Sunset costars during filming. However, the Netflix personality was quick to clarify the situation.

“I’m SOOOOO tired of addressing this,” she tweeted in October 2021 alongside a video of herself at her desk at the Oppenheim Group’s HQ. “I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Yall going to see me.”