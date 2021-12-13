Jason Sets the Record Straight

Chrissy Teigen made headlines when she claimed that the realtors on Selling Sunset were actually actors, tweeting in August 2020, “I look at L.A. real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people, lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Jason Oppenheim, who owns Oppenheim Group alongside his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, responded, “Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).”