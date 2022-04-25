Christine’s Marriage

Season 2 started off with Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary discussing Christine’s whirlwind romance with her now-husband Christian Richard. After Mary claimed that Christine met Christian when he was her client who was still in a relationship with someone else — Christine clarified the timeline.

“Well actually, that was amped up a little, I’m not going to lie,” she said during an interview on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in May 2020. “I actually met him through a girlfriend of mine, but Mary spun this story that he was a client. No, we were dating for three months and then we bought a house together, but television is fun.”