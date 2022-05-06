Emma’s Love Life

When asked about her relationship with Micah McDonald, who fans saw her date on the show, Emma responded, “[We have] a flirty, you know, connection.” While she acknowledged that she knows “everyone’s team Micah and Emma,” she called him a “good friend.”

Emma was also asked about matching with Ben Affleck on Raya.

“It was years ago and it couldn’t have been any more innocent,” she said, claiming she and Chrishell “forgot the cameras” were rolling. “I will not let that happen again. But, you know, out of respect for a lot of people, there’s not going to be much else about that.”

When Tan brought up the actor’s team’s statement — “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years” — Emma got defensive.

“No, no, no, it just says ‘in years,’” she said, noting it was in 2019.

Emma is, however, still spending time with her ex-fiancé, Peter Cornell, who was linked to Christine in the past.

“I’m single, I don’t have to answer to anybody. I’m living my best life. I might spend time with my ex. It might be fun,” she said, joking he “might have tested” her new flavor of empanadas. “We have not been boyfriend/girlfriend since I called off the engagement, however, have I’ve doubled it and went back for seconds? Yes. It doesn’t mean we’re dating. I could go on a date tomorrow and that could be my future husband.”