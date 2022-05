Jason Gets a Percent of Their Commission

When inquiring about why Mary and husband Romain Bonnet couldn’t afford a house when viewers see the cast make a lot of money on commission, Tan discovered that Jason gets a percent of the commission.

“Every agent has a commission split with their broker/brokerage,” he said before Chrishell confirmed that he doesn’t get the “bigger” amount.

Jason later revealed he believes he’s sold nearly $2 billion in real estate to date.