Maya Wants to Have Another Baby

News broke in December that Maya delivered a stillborn at 38 weeks, naming her son Mason.

“Apparently it was a freak accident. We got the autopsy report about a month ago,” the Miami resident explained. “It was just a bad accident with cord mixed with some shallowed placenta. But I’m getting much better. … I have two beautiful children and I’m very lucky and thankful for that, but I also lost one. So that void is still there and I think part of my healing is getting pregnant again and I really hope I will.”

Heather also touched on her and Tarek El Moussa’s IVF journey, confirming they have four embryos and know the sex but aren’t announcing anything at the moment.