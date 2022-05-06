Who Is In Touch With Christine?

Maya revealed that she, Davina and Vanessa all called Christine after her broker’s open during the season despite her claims that she never heard from anyone again. Chelsea was then questioned about her friend’s intentions.

“I don’t take anyone’s word verbatim,” Chelsea said, clarifying that she never necessarily believed Christine was telling her the “entire truth.”

When asked if Christine has apologized to anyone following season 5, Davina said she sent her two apology texts that week — which Davina didn’t accept.

“She said, ‘I realize I said kiss ass in that interview clip, not just to Amanza, and I apologize for that. I know it wasn’t nice. It’s just I felt left alone when you and Emma became close and it was hurtful,’ which is interesting because [Christine] told Maya that I shouldn’t take the show serious[ly],” Davina said. “So I’m confused. What’s really happening? And why is your personality inconsistent? … It’s not OK to disrespect someone for six months and nonstop throw them under the bus and not tell the truth about certain things, and then possibly mislead somebody new.”

Jason, meanwhile, claimed he spoke to the man Christine allegedly paid off to not work with Emma.

“We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation,” he said. “Right now, there’s not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group. .. In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective of things, if she changes her behavior, if she brings in a big listing, there’s a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group, but I have to say, right now, there isn’t a place.“

Emma added, “We don’t speak. We’ve never had a relationship.”

Heather also still isn’t on good terms with Christine, noting she cut her out of her life because she wasn’t bringing her “joy.”