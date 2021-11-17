Selling to Superheroes

Chrishell will show properties to Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in the new episodes — a connection that was made via Twitter.

“It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn’t the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively tweeting about it,” the realtor told Entertainment Weekly. “So I took it as a huge compliment and thought it was super cool. Then it just happened so innocently — he mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, um, I can help you with that.”