What Does the Trailer Tease?

In the first trailer for season 4, which dropped in November 2021, fans found out that newcomer Emma and OG Christine already had history. Emma is called in to help Christine, who was pregnant during filming, but things didn’t go well.

“I’m here to work and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine, out of mind,” Emma said in the teaser, later hinting that the Oppenheim Group will have to choose between the two.

The trailer also hints at the rocky friendship between Christine and Heather. The California native previously told Us Weekly that she hasn’t been close to Christine “for over a year now,” adding in September 2021, “If I don’t trust someone a hundred percent, I just am choosing to not have them in my life. So [Christine] is there as a coworker, but as far as the friendship, it’s just not there.”