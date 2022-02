That’s a Wrap!

“Lots of 🔔🔔🔔 today because we are officially wrapped with Season 5!🤩,” Mary shared via Instagram alongside a photo of her with The Oppenheim Group’s iconic bell.

“Putting a bow on season 5 of #SellingSunset with the fam. 💕,” Chrishell wrote via Instagram in December 2021 alongside a snap of her and Fitzgerald. “Lucky to get to do what I love with the ones I love!”