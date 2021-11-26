Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Everything to Know So Far About ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5: Feuds, Romance and More

By
Everything to Know So Far About Selling Sunset Season 5 Feuds Romance and More
 Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
podcast

Will Chrishell and Jason’s Relationship Take Center Stage?

The pair have previously confirmed that their relationship will play out in season 5.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in November 2021, Mary revealed when she first learned about her ex-boyfriend’s relationship with her friend.

“We were out together and I noticed the way he was looking at her was different, so when she went to the bathroom I confronted him,” she shared at the time. “When she came back Jason said, ‘Sorry Chrishell, Mary knows.'”

Back to top