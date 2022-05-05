Jason’s Breakdown

Netflix dropped a teaser for the reunion on May 5 that showed Jason in the hot seat about his split from Chrishell. After Tan asked him whether the relationship was real or a “showmance,” Jason got choked up and was visibly struggling to hold back tears.

“Sorry, I just need a second,” Jason said in the clip while clearing his throat. “There’s been a lot of sadness and loss.” He noted that watching their romance play out on season 5 “made it more difficult [and] brought it back up.”

Jason concluded: “I think there was a lot of love between us and there still is and I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult breakup.”