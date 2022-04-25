Who Participated?

Except for Christine, all of fans’ favorite stars are expected to appear on the reunion episode, including Mary, Jason and Brett. Newcomer Chelsea also gave fans a social media sneak peek at her prep for the taping.

One day after the reunion filmed, a rep for the How to Be a Boss B*tch author confirmed that she missed the taping after testing positive for coronavirus. “Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” the spokesperson told Us on April 25. “Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn’t feeling well enough to do it.”

Amanza wasn’t at the reunion in person because she also tested positive for COVID-19, but she participated from home via video chat. “I did my own hair and my own makeup,” she told fans in an Instagram Story video on April 24. “I have to say, I look a whole lot better than I feel.”