Who’s Feuding?

Throughout season 5, much of the cast is at odds with Christine, who says she feels “bullied” by her colleagues after feuding with Amanza at a work event. The former model was also one of the only stars to not be invited to Heather’s bridal shower, despite their once close bond. Chrishell hinted at the ongoing drama after filming, teasing via her Instagram Story that she “[felt] like I got spat out of a tornado.”