Mary’s a Manager

“In my new position as a manager, I need to figure out how to get everybody on a clean slate,” Mary says, referencing her new promotion. This doesn’t seem like it’ll be easy, however, given one conversation she has with Christine, 33. “If you wanna be part of the brokerage, you need to stop disrespecting the other agents,” Mary tells her former BFF. After rolling her eyes, Christine replies, “I have never once instigated a situation.”