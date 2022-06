The 1st Trailer

Netflix released the first full teaser for the show in May 2022 — and it looks like the drama won’t stop. The Oppenheim twins appear briefly with their Orange County colleagues, but the real stars are the new cast members, some of whom aren’t afraid to go skinny-dipping on camera. “Tension has been high,” Tyler Stanaland says at one point. His coworker Gio Helou can’t help but agree: “Yeah, yeah.”