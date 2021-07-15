August 2020

Christine revealed on the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast that the feud was initially set up by producers. “From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind. They wanted us to clash obviously,” she recounted at the time. “At first, we didn’t. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and then the storylines came into play.”

She and the All My Children alum “thought they were good at separating things” at first, understanding that what was on TV wasn’t the real truth. “Then we realized, ‘Oh s–t! This is affecting our real lives.’ I never wanted to fight with her. Are you kidding? Her and I had drinks. I made her dinner. I didn’t want that. That wasn’t me,” Christine said.