Chrishell vs. Christine: A Timeline of the 'Selling Sunset' Costars' Feud

December 2021

Chrishell claimed in an interview with Vulture that she almost sued Christine for allegedly trying to “plant a false story when I was going through my divorce” with ex-husband Justin Hartley. “I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn’t true and then threaten legal action,” she said.

The former soap star called the move by her costar “below the belt” and alleged that she “had to spend thousands of dollars in legal fees” to keep the story from going public.

“You can understand how that really could take someone down and ruin them when everyone on the internet is trying to figure out what happened,” Chrishell told Vulture. “[Christine] takes it as an opportunity to fill in some blanks that were blatantly untrue. It was many steps too far for me.”