July 2021

While appearing on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Chrishell dished to host Amanda Hirsh that things between the two coworkers had “gotten a little messy” behind the scenes of the Netflix series.

“There’s so much stuff that goes on behind the scenes, you know,” the former actress said. “It’s just one of those things that just so much has happened.”

Chrishell added that her costar “really enjoys the drama” and is “the kind of person that [drama] gives me such anxiety, and I really want to enjoy coming to work.” She concluded, “We’re probably not going to be hanging out as soon as the cameras are down.”