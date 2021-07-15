September 2020

One month later, the Young and the Restless alum dished that she was done trying to be friends with her Selling Sunset costar. During an interview with Glamour UK, she said, “I feel like in the beginning, there was a lot of me striving for acceptance and striving to fit in. At a certain point, you have to realize it’s just not going to work and it’s going to take away from my own happiness in trying to please her.”

She also accepted that the pair likely wouldn’t be friends again or in the near future. “I feel like I’ve had to just get to a place where I have to be OK with that,” she continued. “And, you know, I wish her all the best, we’re off doing our own things and that’s OK. … You have to be able to recognize those relationships where you have to realize the effort is not working. Let’s just cut our losses and move on.”