February 2022

After season 4 aired on Netflix in November 2021, some viewers questioned whether Christine faked her pregnancy because of how her scenes on the show were shot.

Christine, for her part, clapped back at the “beyond f–king sick” comments, writing via her Instagram Story three months later, “This is seriously so hurtful.”

At the time, Mary weighed in on the social media talk by pointing out that she didn’t see her coworker during her pregnancy.

“She came in[to] the office and that was the only time I ever, ever saw her pregnant. But, I mean, she was [pregnant]. I can see why people would say [she wasn’t] because she was so tiny just with this perfect little bump. And then she was right back to her normal size within, like, a day,” the South Dakota native told Us in February 2022.”

Mary continued: “I can see why people would say that [she faked it]. As far as I know, she really did [deliver her baby]. She really was pregnant, but we don’t talk and I don’t really see her. So I couldn’t say one way or the other.”

Christine responded to Mary in the comments on Us Weekly‘s Instagram account. “Imagine having to use made up rumours about your cast members for clout because no one even cares about what goes on in your own life. #cantrelate,” she wrote.