Are Kayla and Tyler Still Friends After ‘Selling the OC’?

“We squashed it and moved on [a] long time ago. We are in good terms,” Kayla wrote on August 27 via Instagram. “It’s other that kept going on about it. Not us.”

Tyler added, “We talked about what happened, and she apologized. It was squashed. That’s the funny thing about the show because the drama gets dragged out, but her and I are great. I don’t know that our friendship will ever be what it once was. Just because once that line is crossed, I have to keep my walls up. But we’re totally fine.”