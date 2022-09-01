Did Anything Happen With Alex and Tyler?

“I’m not the one that [Brittany] should be worrying about. … I think it’s clear on who she should be worried about,” Kayla told Us in August, referring to Alex. “[It’s] very inappropriate. I mean, very hypocritical …. [because] I think it’s pretty obvious I never even touched the guy. You know what I mean? Let alone sit on his lap, suck on his nose or get naked. No one has ever seen me naked. Like, I better see a direct deposit before you get all this. … They’re giving that out like free candy. Like no, thank you. Sorry.”

Tyler, for his part, told Us that it was “a series of events” when it comes to Kayla — not Alex or Polly. “You see in the show, people calling other cast members hypocrites, but it really was enough that there’s no comparison and [it’s] something that had to be dealt with and something that was dealt with on camera even though it was something that happened off camera,” Tyler told Us. “It was enough that there is no comparison between anything else that happened.”