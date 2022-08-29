Did Tyler Flirt With Kayla?

“[What] I would love for my fans to know about the incident is that nothing has ever happened or even come close to it,” Kayla said in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum. “One thing leads to another and we all get very flirtatious with each other. And me being a single woman for a very long time, I felt some sort of reciprocation from Tyler flirting back.”

Kayla added that viewers may not “understand” her humor or flirty personality.

“When there’s too much alcohol, I do get very overly social and loving and stuff like that,” she said.