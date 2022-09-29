Wedding Bells in 2023! BiP's Serena Pitt: How I Knew Joe and I Would Last

How Joe and Serena’s Families Get Along

“I have a great relationship with his family already and him with my family. But getting our parents to get to meet each other was really exciting. They were supposed to meet in the spring and something came up and it wasn’t able to work out,” she said. “So just saying like, ‘Hey this is my fiancé’s family and the people that raised him,’ and vice versa and they were so looking forward to meeting each other and it went really well. Joe’s dad is hilarious and his mom is a sweetheart and they got along with my parents great. We were able to do dinner or lunch the next day together. So definitely got some of that quality family time, which was nice.”