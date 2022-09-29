Wedding Bells in 2023! BiP's Serena Pitt: How I Knew Joe and I Would Last

Plans for 2023 Wedding

“Right now, we are hoping for next September — considering we haven’t started planning, we have to be a little flexible in terms of venues and such and what’s available. But we would love to get married next September. We definitely wanna get married next year,” Pitt told Us. “Maybe August or October, but next year and it’s gonna be somewhere in the U.S. — probably not Toronto or Chicago. We’d just like to make it kind of destination for everyone, and we just want it to be a fun weekend. I have to start looking at wedding planners. That’s actually on my written to-do list for next week. So hopefully I’ll have a wedding planner soon.”

Pitt admitted that she is “very overwhelmed by the planning process” but ready to dive in after taking time following the engagement party.

“Joe will start off saying, ‘’Whatever you want,’ but he is an opinionated guy. He has a vision for the wedding, for sure,” she added. “I think it’s actually gonna be very 50/50. I want it to feel like our wedding, not my wedding. And if anything, I would say he’s probably more opinionated than I am about this stuff. … It’ll be a team effort.”