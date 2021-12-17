Bridget Moynahan

The New York native played Jonathan’s fiancée, Halley Buchanan, in the film. Moynahan was then featured in Coyote Ugly, Sex and the City, The Recruit, Six Degrees, Ramona and Beezus, John Wick and Blue Bloods. She also reprises her role as Big’s ex-wife, Natasha, in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, in December 2021 on HBO Max.

Moynahan dated NFL star Tom Brady, with whom she shares son Jack, for three years ahead of their December 2006 split. She wed businessman Andrew Frankel in October 2015.