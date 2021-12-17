Eugene Levy

Levy had a small role as a Bloomingdale’s salesman in the production. The Schitt’s Creek cocreator’s other acting credits include Double Negative, SCTV, Splash, Father of the Bride, The Secret Life of Girls, American Pie, Bringing Down the House, New York Minute, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Madea’s Witness Protection, Finding Dory, and Star-Crossed: The Film.

The Canada native wed Deborah Divine in 1977 before welcoming son Dan Levy and daughter Sarah Levy. Eugene costarred with both of his children on the Pop TV series, Schitt’s Creek.