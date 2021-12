John Corbett

The West Virginia native played Sara’s second love interest. Corbett also appeared in Northern Exposure, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Sex and the City, Raising Helen, Raise Your Voice, The Messengers, United States of Tara, Parenthood, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and Rebel.

The And Just Like That actor secretly wed Bo Derek in 2020 after nearly 20 years together.