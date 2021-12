John Cusack

The Say Anything star portrayed Jonathan Trager. He has also notably appeared in Sixteen Candles, Stand By Me, True Colors, Bullets Over Broadway, Cradle Will Rock, High Fidelity, America’s Sweethearts, 2012, The Paperboy, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Blood Money and Utopia.

The Illinois native, whose sister is actress Joan Cusack, has previously been linked to Minnie Driver, Britney Spears and Neve Campbell throughout his lengthy Hollywood career.