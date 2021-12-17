Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale played the film’s leading lady, Sara Thomas. She has since starred in film and TV projects, including Much Ado About Nothing, Pearl Harbor, Laurel Canyon, Underworld, Van Helsing, The Aviator, Love & Friendship, The Only Living Boy in New York, The Widow and Guilty Party.

The London native previously dated Michael Sheen from 1992 to 2002 — with whom she shares daughter Lily — before romancing Pete Davidson in 2019. Beckinsale was married to director Len Wiseman for 11 years ahead of their November 2015 split.