‘Severance’ Season 1 Recap and Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

Episode 1: “Good News About Hell” to Episode 3: “In Perpetuity”

When Helly (Britt Lower) wakes up, she finds herself in a conference room at Lumon Industries. She underwent a severance that separates her consciousness between her personal life and work life.

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) from the Macroodata Refinement branch gets promoted after his coworker Petey’s absence. The “outie” Mark in the real world receives a letter from someone claiming to be Petey in Kier, then he returns home after interacting with his neighbor (who is at the workplace is his manager, Harmony Cobel, but they are both seemingly unaware of this dynamic).

There is a backward time leap to Helly’s severance procedure. In the Macrodata Refinement department, Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) separate macrodata. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) throws a party for the floor, but Helly is already fed up with the place and fails in leaving her outie self a message to resign.

Mark takes the blame for her mistake and is sent to the break room. Irving undergoes some mental issues and is sent to Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), the workplace counselor, where he also meets Burt (Christopher Walken). Outside the workplace, Mark meets Petey again and helps him.

Mark’s sister Devon (Jen Tullock) and her husband Ricken (Michael Chernus) drop off a book for Mark while he is gone. Suspicious, his neighbor steals the book and searches his house, causing Petey to flee since he recognizes her from the workplace.

Helly attempts several more times to resign and is eventually punished in the break room. Irving takes her to the Perpetuity Wing to learn more about why Kier Eagan founded the company in the first place. Mark sees Petey taken to the hospital, and when he returns home, Petey’s forgotten cell phone begins ringing.