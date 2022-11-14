‘Severance’ Season 1 Recap and Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

Episode 4: “The You You Are” to Episode 6: “Hide and Seek”

Mark does not answer the cell phone. Irving visits Burt in his company branch and discovers the book stolen from Mark accidentally left behind by Milchick. Mark keeps the book.

Helly threatens to hurt herself if she is not allowed to resign but stands down when she hears a recording of her outie denying the request. Petey died at the hospital, and his severance chip got removed. Mark undergoes a wellness check and reminisces about his late wife, Gemma. Helly hangs herself in the elevator shaft.

Helly does not die after attempting to hang herself and returns to work later that week. Ricken’s book for Mark contains many strong words about anti-establishment philosophies, and Mark visits the pregnant Devon.

Helly gets watched closely by Ms. Casey, and meanwhile, Milchick prints out a painting that shows O&D members killing the Macroodata Refinement employees. Irving and Dylan bring the painting to Burt but eventually discover an alternate version that shows the MDR workers killing O&D workers.

Helly and Mark find a secret branch that consists solely of one person feeding a bunch of baby goats. Burt brings Irving and Dylan to the back room and says they’re friends.

Graner finds a former Lumon employee responsible for the Petey situation, and Cobel (Patricia Arquette) punishes Ms. Casey for failing to keep an eye on Helly. Mark attempts to pull together all the departments, but Milchick finds them, and Mark is punished.

Mark’s pregnant sister, Devon, discovers that a state senator is using the severance procedure to help his wife through childbirth. Cobel sneakily grows close to Devon and Ricken, pretending to be their lactation advisor. Petey’s phone rings again, and Mark answers it to discover on the other end a man named Reghabi who wants to meet.