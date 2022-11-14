‘Severance’ Season 1 Recap and Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

Episode 7: “Defiant Jazz” to Episode 9: “The We We Are”

Mark meets up with the mysterious man who kills Graner and gives Mark their key card. Dylan attacks Milchick because he wants to know more about his child and tells everyone that Lumon can wake them up outside the workplace.

Helly and Mark discover Lumon watches all its workers at all times and also discover the way to wake themselves up via the “overtime contingency.” Dylan says he will stay behind and attempt the feat for them. We (but not Mark) see that his “late wife” is Ms. Casey.

Mark is brought in for another wellness session with Ms. Casey, where Cobel fails to make them realize they’re married. Ms. Casey is sent to the testing floor, which matches the dark paintings Irving was shown painting. Cobel is suspended for not sharing information about Helly hurting herself.

The MDR workers put into action the plan to use the “overtime contingency” to wake up outside the workplace. Cobel decides to help Mark when he tells her in the real world, he wants to quit. Dylan stays late and activates the plan.

Mark wakes up in his outie body and accidentally tips Cobel off that “overtime contingency” started, so she alerts Milchick. Marks asks his sister to tell the press about Lumon’s evil acts, and she tells him Gemma “died.”

Irving wakes up and attempts to go find Burt. Helly wakes up at a gala and discovers she is the daughter of Lumon’s CEO, Helena Eagan, and the entire reason she underwent the procedure was to gain followers for Lumon.

Cobel tries to stop Helly from making a speech but is too late, so Helly begins to tell everyone about Lumon’s evils. Natalie tackles her to the ground. Milchick stops Dylan, and the three MDR employees are returned to their outie mentalities.