‘Severance’ Season 1 Recap and Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

‘Severance’ Season 2: What We Know So Far

Through various teasers for us to explore on top of information already released by Apple TV earlier this year, we have plenty to dissect. Some exciting topics included castings, world-building and filming.

First things first: Every essential actor from the first season should reprise their role in the second season. There are also hopes that the elusive board of Lumon Industries makes a physical appearance in season 2. With the show’s major success and popularity, there may be some rather interesting castings for that.

Executive Producer Stiller, creator Erickson, and actress Jen Tullock all presented some pipe dream castings, including Barack Obama and Barbara Streisand. According to Esquire, Severance season 2 will see eight new members added to its already all-star cast: Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Merritt Wever, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robby Benson and Stefano Carannante.

The creator hopes to explore more of the world he created by showing Lumon’s depth and the outside world as well. There may be closer looks at Mark’s life with his wife and what exactly makes him special.

“In season 2, we’re going to be showing all of these people on the outside,” Erickson told Entertainment Weekly. “Similar to Mark, they each had their own reason for getting this procedure, and they’re all at some stage of a healing process for one thing or another… Being able to take what Adam did in the first season—with the differentiation between his innie and outie, and how they feel like the same person but with this vastly different lived experience—seeing the other three characters’ version of that dichotomy is, I think, the most exciting part.”

The second season is in the midst of its writing, and filming will hopefully start by the end of this year. Stiller informed us that they’ll need at least seven months for all the shoots they have in mind, which could take us halfway through 2023.