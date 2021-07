Alanis Morissette

Season 3, Episode 4

Character: Dawn

Times have certainly changed, but the “Ironic” singer is still iconic! In a now-dated episode, Carrie begins to worry when she realizes she’s dating (gasp!) a bisexual man. To further complicate matters, she ends up locking lips with his ex, played by the “Thank U” singer, during a game of spin the bottle.