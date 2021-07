Geri Halliwell

Season 6, Episode 10

Character: Phoebe

Remember Samantha’s alter ego Annabelle Bronstein? We have Ginger Spice to thank for the introduction! During a season 6 episode, Samantha runs into her friend Phoebe on a hot summer day after a dip at Soho House, causing the publicist to do everything in her power to gain a spot at the exclusive club.