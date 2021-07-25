Justin Theroux

Season 1, Episode 7 and Season 2, Episode 15

Characters: Jared (season 1) and Vaughn (season 2)

Was there a shortage of attractive men on the SATC set or something? Well … maybe! In season 1, the Mulholland Drive star played author Jared, while in season 2 he appeared as fiction writer and Carrie’s boyfriend Vaughn.

“It’s about girls who are dating all the time, you burn through every single male actor in New York,” Theroux told Sunday Today in April 2021. “I did a small part in the first one. You know, enters frame, says a few things and then leaves frame. And they were like, ‘Why don’t you come back?’ … Their idea was that they would just shave my head. And they’re like ‘Voila! Total transformation.’”