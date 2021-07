Matthew McConaughey

Season 3, Episode 13

Character: Himself

While in Los Angeles, Carrie comes across the Interstellar actor, who is thinking about starring in an adaptation of her book. While meeting with the author, he notes how much he appreciates the character of Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

“Look at him. He is such a great guy. I don’t know anybody any cooler than Mr. Big. The only question is, ‘What the f–k is Carrie’s problem?'” McConaughey says.