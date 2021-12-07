Top 5

Stories

TV

‘Sex and the City’ Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

By
kim-cattrall
15
10 / 15
podcast
StockingStuffers_110521_600x338

February 2018

Following the sudden death of Cattrall’s brother, Parker sent her condolences via Instagram and her former costar was not happy, publicly calling her out. “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” the image read. In the caption, she went even further. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Back to top