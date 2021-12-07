‘Sex and the City’ Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

January 2021

After HBO Max announced that the series will be revived — this time called And Just Like That, following Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte through their 50s — many thought that meant they didn’t like Cattrall, something Parker shot down via Instagram. “I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X,” she wrote.

While Cattrall has yet to comment about the HBO Max revival, she “liked” a tweet about her choice not to be a part of it. The message read, “I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall.”