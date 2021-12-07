‘Sex and the City’ Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

November 2018

Sans Cattrall, the cast of SATC addressed the reported drama on set during a November 2018 interview on journalist James Andrew Miller’s “Origins” podcast. “Kristin, Cynthia and Sarah Jessica became one group, and Kim never joined mentally,” EP and writer Michael Patrick King said. “Kim fought and said, ‘I’m everyone’s favorite.’ … [Parker’s] name was contractually, legally, righteously, the only name on the poster due to the fact that she was a movie star in 1998 when the series started and she did a leap to do a show about sex on [HBO], the channel that did the fights, and it doesn’t matter how popular you are. I guess for Kim it didn’t matter how much the raise became if there was never parity, but there was never going to be parity.”

Parker added: “I’m not in a catfight with anybody. I’ve never publicly — ever — said anything unfriendly, unappreciative about Kim because that’s not how I feel about her.”