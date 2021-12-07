‘Sex and the City’ Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

October 2017

During an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Cattrall pointed out that she never asked for money, but her heart just “wasn’t in it” enough to do a third film. She also made headlines when she noted that she and her costars had “never been friends” to begin with. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be,” she said.

Kristin Davis, a.k.a. Charlotte York, wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the film just like that. In an interview with E! News, the actress reiterated that the four women “love each other” and feel happy to have just had the experience. “Maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great,” she said. “I just feel like it’s a positive thing all the way around. I’m sad that we’re not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I’m so grateful for it.”