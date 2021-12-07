‘Sex and the City’ Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

September 2017

In an interview with Extra, Parker revealed that a third Sex andthe City movie is not happening, although the script was already writen. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” she said. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Following Parker’s statement, Willie Garson, who played Standord Blatch in the series, retweeted an article claiming that Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” caused the film to be shelved. “And that, is that. And sadly, the reasons are true. Period,” he wrote. In another tweet, he added more fuel to fire: “Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that.”