‘Sex and the City’ Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

May 2010

In an interview with Marie Claire, Parker admitted that spending so much time together, it’s natural that the four women butt heads sometimes. “You’re on set, you’re working 90-hour weeks, you’re never home, you’re exhausted. There are times when all of us have been sensitive and sometimes feelings get hurt. But I don’t have any regrets about how I’ve treated people,” she said.

Cattrall added: “Nineteen-hour workdays are stressful, whether you’re driving a truck, working in a coal mine or on a set and trying to be your brightest at 4 o’clock in the morning. But there’s a camaraderie that happened through all of that — the chemistry among the four of us is very strong.”