Chris Noth (Mr. Big)

Noth co-owns a live music venue called The Cutting Room in New York City. His most memorable roles since SATC include playing Peter Florrick on The Good Wife and Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order. He stars as Frank Novak in the limited series Gone. He and wife Tara Wilson share son Orion. He’ll reunite with Parker as they reprise their roles as Big and Carrie for And Just Like That.