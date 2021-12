David Eigenberg (Steve Brady)

The former Marine has shown up in multiple episodes of popular shows, including Castle, NCIS, Everwood and Without a Trace. He played Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire from 2012 to 2019. He and wife Chrysti Eigenberg are parents of son Louie and daughter Myrna. He will reprise his role as Brady’s father and Miranda’s longtime love in And Just Like That.