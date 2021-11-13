Jason Lewis (Smith Jerrod)

The actor debuted a rugged new look in June 2020 during his appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show. Lewis showed off his short brown hair, mustache and beard — a sharp contrast from the long blonde locks and fresh-faced look he sported on the HBO show.

Since wrapping his role in the 2010 SATC sequel movie, he starred in the films Half Magic and Palm Swings, and he has popped up on many TV shows, including How I Met Your Mother, Hit the Floor and Midnight, Texas.