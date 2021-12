John Corbett (Aidan Shaw)

Corbett reprised his rom-com role in 2016’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. He also starred in Raising Helen, I Hate Valentine’s Day and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before as well as had recurring roles on United States of Tara, Parenthood and Portlandia. A country crooner, he released two albums and has lived the ranching life with partner Bo Derek since 2002. He’ll return as Aiden in And Just Like That.