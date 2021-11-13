'Sex and the City' Men: Where Are They Now?

Mikhail Baryshnikov (Aleksandr Petrovsky)

Baryshnikov returned to the screen in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, a TV movie called Place and Doll & Em, in which he played himself. “Misha” is known as the greatest male ballet dancer of the 20th century and is the artistic director of the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City.

The Latvia native shares daughter Aleksandra “Shura” (born in 1981) with ex Jessica Lange. He is also father to Peter (born in 1989), Anna (born in 1992) and Sofia-Luisa (born in 1994), whom he shares with wife Lisa Rinehart.